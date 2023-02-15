Volusia couple arrested in attack on pregnant woman, stabbing husband, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County couple is accused in an attack on a pregnant woman and the stabbing of her husband back in December, according to New Smyrna Beach police.

Police said that on Dec. 5, they responded to a home along Palm Street after reports came in of an aggravated battery.

In an arrest affidavit, police stated that they found 30-year-old Johnny Shedrick, who told police that he stabbed his cousin after finding him and his pregnant wife attacking Shedrick’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Miranda Zarda.

Shedrick told police that he’d gone outside and saw a man and woman attacking his girlfriend, the affidavit says. Police said Shedrick stated that he later realized the man was his cousin and the woman was the cousin’s wife.

Investigators said they later spoke with the wife, who told them that she had been talking to another woman when Zarda came over and began arguing with her, threatening to fight.

Zarda then began attacking the wife, prompting the cousin to intervene and try to stop Zarda from hurting his wife, police said.

The affidavit shows that the cousin was stabbed twice in his abdomen, causing his left lung to be punctured and collapse. He was taken to the hospital for treatment afterward, police said.

Zarda was later arrested in January and faces a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant person. She was released on $25,000 bond.

Shedrick was arrested on Monday and faces a charge of aggravated battery. He is held on $50,000 bond.

