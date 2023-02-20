Several guns stolen from cars in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – DeLand police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after several guns were stolen during recent car break-ins.

According to a news release, officers responded to three separate residents who said guns were stolen from their vehicles on Feb. 14.

Police said anther resident reported a gun was stolen from their vehicle earlier in the week, bringing the total to four in the week.

“We strongly encourage residents to lock their car doors and under no circumstances store weapons in your vehicle as it can become a public safety,” DeLand police said in a statement.

Police encourages residents to practice the 9 p.m. routine – a nightly reminder to remove valuables from your vehicle and to lock the doors.

