Family of man killed by police at Winter Park wedding mark 1 year since his death

The family of a man gunned down and killed by police at a Winter Park wedding reception spoke out Tuesday night.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The family of a man killed by Winter Park police last year at a wedding is seeking justice and marking one year since his death.

They are holding a vigil walk Tuesday from Winter Park City Hall to the Winter Park Event Center, the place where Daniel Knight, 39, was shot by police.

The tragedy occurred last year after police responded to a 911 call at the event center during a wedding reception around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Knight was gathered with family to celebrate his niece’s wedding.

The victim’s family said the call was made by someone who was working at the event center.

The 911 caller said Knight was assaulting guests at the wedding, saying “he’s grabbing an older woman and shoving her” and “he’s grabbing people’s necks and, like, it’s an older woman.”

Bodycam footage below shows the moments leading up to and following the shooting.

Daniel Patrick Knight, 39, was killed in the shooting on Feb. 19.

According to the Winter Park Police Department, Knight began fighting with a responding officer, punched him in the face and knocked him unconscious. A second officer then said he deployed a Taser on Knight, but it did not affect him. The officer then drew his gun and shot Knight, police said.

Family members, however, claim that no officers were knocked unconscious.

Knight was taken to AdventHealth Orlando, but later died from his injuries.

A news conference will be held prior to Knight’s vigil. The family’s attorney Gary Rubin will be in attendance.

