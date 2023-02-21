Some Enfamil plant-based baby formula recalled over possible contamination

A popular baby formula is being recalled due to possible bacteria contamination.

Reckitt said it is voluntarily recalling two batches of its Enfamil ProSobee formula.

The company said it is recalling the 12.9-ounce cans out of an abundance of caution because bacteria might have contaminated the formula.

The recall affects 145,000 cans distributed in the U.S., Guam and Puerto Rico.

So far, there is no evidence the bacteria made its way into the formula.

There are no reports of anyone becoming sick.

The formula was made between August and September of last year and has an expiration date of March 1, 2024.

