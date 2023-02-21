The Grant Seafood Festival comes back this year for another family fun event

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Grant Seafood Festival comes back this year with plenty of live entertainment, an arts and crafts area with over 125 artisans selling their work, and an extensive menu of delicious seafood for guests to enjoy.

The festival will be held next weekend starting at 9 a.m. and located at 4580 1st St. in Grant.

This event includes free general admission and free parking for guests to enjoy.

At this festival there will be opportunities to groove out to live bands throughout the weekend. You can check out their lineup on their website.

Another thing for guests to look forward to is the arts and crafts displays located throughout the festival. These stations provide visitors with the ability to purchase one-of-a-kind handmade art work.

To become an exhibitor at the festival, fill out this form an be sure to provide pictures of your work and a form of payment.

Also expect to fill your bellies at this festival with fresh seafood, mouthwatering desserts, and more.

You can purchase food tickets for $1 each in increments of 10, and these can be purchased at the festival. Most items range from one to seven tickets.

All proceeds from the festival are put right back into the community of Grant. This also funds projects like the Grant Seafood Festival scholarship fund, the Grant Community Library, and other community efforts.

