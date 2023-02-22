2 killed, 2 hospitalized after explosion reported in Medley

Sky 10 over trucks on fire in Medley.

MEDLEY, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters have extinguished a large fire that erupted Tuesday morning at a welding company in Medley which left two people dead.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the fire was reported as an explosion around 8:45 a.m. at 11300 NW S. River Drive.

Officials said crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 9 a.m. as heavy flames were coming from multiple semi-trucks and cars that were parked at the business.

News 6 partner, Local 10 News reported Medley police were also spotted at the scene as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Authorities confirmed that employees were working on heavy machinery before the fire ignited.

“It seems that the company is a welding company. They were working on some heavy machinery, and right now, investigators are still trying to find out what caused this combustion,” Miami-Dade police Detective Luis Sierra said.

Officials said it was a hazardous scenario as there were a lot of flammables in the area.

“Our units deployed multiple hose lines to get the fire under control while navigating downed power lines in a very hazardous scene,” Deputy Fire Chief Danny Cardesa said.

One adult was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, and another was taken to the hospital by ground, officials confirmed. A third victim was assessed and treated at the scene by first responders.

“You had multiple vehicles burning, you had flammables, you have multiple power lines that coupled with five people in total needing rescue needing care. It was a very challenging scene,” said Cardesa.

Two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed.

While the fire has been extinguished, the cause of the fire is still unclear at this time.

Authorities have not said if all five involved in the incident were employees or customers of the welding company.

Officials said South River Drive will remain closed until further notice.

MDPD’s Homicide Bureau, along with MDPD Arson Unit investigators have taken over the investigation.

