Meet the astronauts that make up SpaceX Crew-6

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – If you’re preparing ahead of time to watch the SpaceX Crew-6 launch into the International Space Station, then do not hesitate to learn more about the team members aboard the flight.

Space X’s Crew-6 is made up of 3 astronauts and a cosmonaut, all coming from different backgrounds and countries.

The team consists of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, a United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. All four will be stationed at the space station for about 6 months before returning to Earth.

Both Bowen and Hoburg were assigned to join the Crew-6 team by NASA in December 2021.

Since then, both astronauts have worked and trained for the space mission, according to a release sent out by NASA. Fedyaev and Alneyadi later joined the duo in July 2022.

Bowen, a Massachusetts native, is a space veteran. The astronaut has visited space a total of three times, in which he completed shuttle missions such as STS-126, STS-132 and STS-133. According to NASA, Bowen has logged more than 40 days of space, with 47 hours and 18 minutes documented from seven spacewalks.

Bowen also has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the United States Naval Academy. He happens to also have a master’s degree in ocean engineering earned by a joint program done by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The accredited astronaut was named the first submarine officer to become an astronaut, as chosen by NASA.

Bowen will serve as a mission commander for the upcoming Crew-6 mission.

Hoburg also holds an accomplished academic career with a degrees from top universities such as MIT and the University of California Berkeley. The astronaut has a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from MIT and a doctoral degree in electrical engineering and computer science from UCB.

The Pennsylvania native was also previously an assistant professor of aeronautics and astronautics at MIT.

UAE astronaut Alneyadi will visiting space for the first time with Crew-6. He will become the first UAE astronaut to fly a commercial spacecraft, where he will represent the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre from the UAE.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Fedyaev will also be making his first journey to space with Crew-6. He will serve as the team’s mission specialist.

The crew are scheduled to fly to the space station Monday morning, Feb. 27, 1:45 a.m., aboard the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft.

Meet Stephen Bowen, the first submarine officer ever selected to be a @NASA astronaut, who will command the @SpaceX #Crew6 mission, his fourth spaceflight. pic.twitter.com/zojFJTcTXZ — International Space Station (@Space_Station) February 24, 2023

