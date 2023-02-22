SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast this week.

The launch of Falcon 9 Starlink 6-1 payload is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. on Feb. 23 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 rocket will deliver the Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit as part of SpaceX’s continuing effort to build an internet network for underserved areas.

Launch forecast is 95% go for launch as of Tuesday afternoon.

