Space News

SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

Starlink 6-1 launch is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 1:37 p.m.

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast this week.

The launch of Falcon 9 Starlink 6-1 payload is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. on Feb. 23 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 rocket will deliver the Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit as part of SpaceX’s continuing effort to build an internet network for underserved areas.

Launch forecast is 95% go for launch as of Tuesday afternoon.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

