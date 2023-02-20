SpaceX Crew-6 Dragon arrives ahead of weekend Space Coast launch

Crew-6 Dragon makes its was to LC-39A ahead of flight.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Crew-6 Dragon capsule has arrived at Launch Complex 39A on Florida’s Space Coast ahead of an early Sunday morning launch, SpaceX said Monday.

The Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on top, is scheduled for lift off from Kennedy Space Center at 2:07 a.m. on Feb. 26.

NASA said the Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to dock to the space-facing port of the space station’s Harmony module at 2:54 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

The team of four recently entered quarantine – where they were scheduled to stay for two weeks prior to launch – to ensure the crew members are healthy, as well as to protect the health of the astronauts on the International Space Station.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Crew-6 mission will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the International Space Station.

The astronauts will spend six months together in space.

This will be the sixth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Commercial Crew Program, according to a NASA news release. This Dragon is named Endeavour.

Crew-6 Dragon makes its was to LC-39A ahead of flight. (SpaceX/NASA)

If you can’t catch the launch in person, NASA announced that you can register to join them to attend the launch virtually which will include “curated launch resources, timely mission updates, and a virtual guest passport stamp following a successful launch.”

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com space newsletter, sent every Wednesday afternoon.