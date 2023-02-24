Orlando FreeFall moves closer to permanent dismantling

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of an Orlando thrill ride from which a teen fell to his death nearly a year ago are taking their final steps before the attraction is permanently removed.

Inspectors on Thursday checked out the Orlando FreeFall, which has been closed since March 2022 after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from his seat and plunged to his death.

State investigators later determined that the ride’s owner improperly adjusted that seat and another one to accommodate larger riders.

Sampson’s family is suing the ride operator, which has denied any wrongdoing.

It’s expected to take several weeks to fully remove the Orlando FreeFall.

