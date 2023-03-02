Here are some of the top spots to view rocket launches in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With rockets frequently launching from Florida’s Space Coast, it can be tempting to grab the best view possible to watch them go off.

Below are a list of prime viewing spots from which to watch those launches, according to Space Coast Florida.

Cape Canaveral

Banana River Park — 901 Puerto Del Rio Drive

Cherie Down Park — 8330 Ridgewood Ave.

Jetty Park — 397 Jetty Park Road

Manatee Sanctuary Park — 701 Thurm Blvd.

Cocoa

Cocoa Riverfront Park — 401 Riveredge Blvd.

Lee Wenner Park — 300 Riveredge Blvd.

Cocoa Beach

Lori Wilson Park — 1500 N. Atlantic Ave.

Shepard Park — 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway

Sidney Fischer Park — 2200 N. Atlantic Ave.

Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier — 401 Meade Ave.

Indialantic

Canova Beach Park — 3299 N. Hwy. A1A

Melbourne

Howard E. Futch Memorial Park — 2301 Florida A1A

Paradise Beach — Florida A1A

Merritt Island

Kelly Park East — 2504 N. Banana River Drive, Merritt Island

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex — Space Commerce Way

Rockledge

Rotary Park at Suntree — 6495 US-1

Satellite Beach

Hightower Beach Park — 815 Florida A1A

Pelican Beach Park — 1525 Florida A1A

Titusville

Beachwave Beachware Observation Deck — 101 A. Max Brewer Memorial Pkwy.

Marina Park — 1005 Marina Road

Parrish Park — 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Pkwy.

Sand Point Park — 101 N. Washington Ave.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: