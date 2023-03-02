79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Here are some of the top spots to view rocket launches in Brevard County

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Brevard County, Space Coast, Space News, Rocket Launch, SpaceX, NASA
NASA, SpaceX scrub Crew-6 launch due to issue with rocket engine ignition system

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With rockets frequently launching from Florida’s Space Coast, it can be tempting to grab the best view possible to watch them go off.

Below are a list of prime viewing spots from which to watch those launches, according to Space Coast Florida.

Cape Canaveral

  • Banana River Park — 901 Puerto Del Rio Drive
  • Cherie Down Park — 8330 Ridgewood Ave.
  • Jetty Park — 397 Jetty Park Road
  • Manatee Sanctuary Park — 701 Thurm Blvd.

Cocoa

  • Cocoa Riverfront Park — 401 Riveredge Blvd.
  • Lee Wenner Park — 300 Riveredge Blvd.

Cocoa Beach

  • Lori Wilson Park — 1500 N. Atlantic Ave.
  • Shepard Park — 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway
  • Sidney Fischer Park — 2200 N. Atlantic Ave.
  • Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier — 401 Meade Ave.

Indialantic

  • Canova Beach Park — 3299 N. Hwy. A1A

Melbourne

  • Howard E. Futch Memorial Park — 2301 Florida A1A
  • Paradise Beach — Florida A1A

Merritt Island

  • Kelly Park East — 2504 N. Banana River Drive, Merritt Island
  • Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex — Space Commerce Way

Rockledge

  • Rotary Park at Suntree — 6495 US-1

Satellite Beach

  • Hightower Beach Park — 815 Florida A1A
  • Pelican Beach Park — 1525 Florida A1A

Titusville

  • Beachwave Beachware Observation Deck — 101 A. Max Brewer Memorial Pkwy.
  • Marina Park — 1005 Marina Road
  • Parrish Park — 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Pkwy.
  • Sand Point Park — 101 N. Washington Ave.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email