Here are some of the top spots to view rocket launches in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With rockets frequently launching from Florida’s Space Coast, it can be tempting to grab the best view possible to watch them go off.
Below are a list of prime viewing spots from which to watch those launches, according to Space Coast Florida.
Cape Canaveral
- Banana River Park — 901 Puerto Del Rio Drive
- Cherie Down Park — 8330 Ridgewood Ave.
- Jetty Park — 397 Jetty Park Road
- Manatee Sanctuary Park — 701 Thurm Blvd.
Cocoa
- Cocoa Riverfront Park — 401 Riveredge Blvd.
- Lee Wenner Park — 300 Riveredge Blvd.
Cocoa Beach
- Lori Wilson Park — 1500 N. Atlantic Ave.
- Shepard Park — 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway
- Sidney Fischer Park — 2200 N. Atlantic Ave.
- Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier — 401 Meade Ave.
Indialantic
- Canova Beach Park — 3299 N. Hwy. A1A
Melbourne
- Howard E. Futch Memorial Park — 2301 Florida A1A
- Paradise Beach — Florida A1A
Merritt Island
- Kelly Park East — 2504 N. Banana River Drive, Merritt Island
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex — Space Commerce Way
Rockledge
- Rotary Park at Suntree — 6495 US-1
Satellite Beach
- Hightower Beach Park — 815 Florida A1A
- Pelican Beach Park — 1525 Florida A1A
Titusville
- Beachwave Beachware Observation Deck — 101 A. Max Brewer Memorial Pkwy.
- Marina Park — 1005 Marina Road
- Parrish Park — 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Pkwy.
- Sand Point Park — 101 N. Washington Ave.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: