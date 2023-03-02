Polk Sheriff Grady Judd discusses Lakeland murder arrest

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference Thursday morning about the arrest of a 19-year-old man in a gang-related murder that happened in Lakeland.

ClickOrlando.com is currently updating this story to reflect the latest information.

The subject, who faces a charge of first-degree murder, was described in a sheriff’s office statement as a self-proclaimed rapper who at one point produced a song where the murder is allegedly brought up.

[TRENDING: WATCH IT AGAIN: NASA, SpaceX Crew-6 mission launches from Florida | Researcher begins 100-day stay at Florida underwater hotel | Dad accused of killing daughter, 3 others in Brevard County home | Become a News 6 Insider]

The song, photos and other details of the investigation were to be included in the news conference, according to the sheriff’s office.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: