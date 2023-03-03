Thousands roll into Daytona Beach for annual Bike Week

Tens of thousands of bikers will roll into Volusia County starting Friday as Bike Week officially gets underway.

The 82nd year of Bike Week runs through Sunday, March 12, and is mostly centered in Daytona Beach, but events have spread throughout the county and beyond in recent years.

Big crowds are expected on Main Street in Daytona Beach, but there’s also a Bike Week rally Saturday in DeLand.

Law enforcement urges anyone taking part to ride safe, and for all drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

With the event comes a major boost for Central Florida’s economy. Between lodging, food, gas, and travel, the amount can add up for those spending their money here.

“I’m blowing probably at least $10,000 or more,” said Eric Hakam, visiting from Long Island.

Main Street business owners in Daytona Beach say it’s how they can keep their doors open.

“It keeps me going throughout the year. The extra money we make now. When it’s slow in the summer or during the off-season, we use this money to continue,” said Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon.

On top of finding ways to make money, the business owners also spend months planning for security and safety.

“People come from all over the country. They get crazy sometimes. Not just the alcohol but people get crazy and do stupid things and get hurt,” said Honeycutt.

Daytona Beach Police said at least 60 uniformed officers will be working on Main Street each day this week.

Chief Jakari Young said after last year’s horrific murders during Bike Week, they’re also adding new big safety features for the neighborhood around Main Street so the residents feel comfortable.

“It was one of the most important takeaways of that tragedy from last year, was we have to make sure we do our part to stay vigilant and present in the surrounding communities,” he said.

Police said last year, Terry and Brenda Aultman were riding their bicycles home from festivities on Wild Olive Avenue when they were randomly attacked, stabbed and killed. Police caught the suspect four days later.

Young said this year one of the measures will be additional lighting throughout the neighborhood.

“The big thing is lighting. So the goal is to really light up that neighborhood up there and have additional units on bicycle and just an increase in overall patrol,” he said.

If you go

Popular motorcycle rides in the area include:

If you prefer racing over cruising, there are several events scheduled at Daytona International Speedway:

Daytona Supercross: Saturday, March 4 – “This year’s DAYTONA Supercross design is one of the best. It races great for the riders – it’s safe yet challenging and it’s very similar to last year with the split lanes,” Ricky Carmichael said. “Daytona is the toughest, gnarliest race on the Supercross circuit, but it’s the most special to win. This track is going to produce great racing and I think the riders are going to put on a fantastic display for all our fans.”

Daytona 200 : Saturday, March 9-11 – This will be the 81st running of “America’s Most Historic Motorcycle Race”

American Flat Track : Saturday, March 9-10 – Described as “A hyper-competitive, adrenaline-fueled American motorcycle sport featuring custom-built and production-based motorcycles reaching top speeds of 140mph on the straights and 90mph in the corners, all piloted by world-class athletes.”

Click here for the full calendar of events.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: