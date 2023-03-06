Porch pirates caught on camera stealing package from Daytona Beach home, police say

Rodney Jackson and LaShanna Hopson, both 43, were arrested in connection with the theft, according to police.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after police said they stole an Amazon package from the porch of a Daytona Beach home.

Video shows the porch pirates remove the parcel from the Beachside home on March 2.

Officers said they arrested Rodney Jackson and LaShanna Hopson, both 43, in connection with the theft.

Police added they found Jackson and Hopson with opened mail from several addresses around Beachside.

The pair faces multiple charges, including unlawful possession of personal identification information, petit theft, possessions of fentanyl and possession of paraphernalia.

