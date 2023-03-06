81º

LIVE

Local News

Volusia County deputies seek help IDing woman seen getting into stolen vehicle

Cars reported stolen in late February, deputies say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Crime
Both car were reported stolen in late February, deputies said. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with car thefts in the area.

Both cars pictured above were reported stolen in late February.

Video from Feb. 20 shows the woman get out of one of the cars, before grabbing something from the other and getting in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle, which took off.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

If anyone can identify her, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call 386-668-3830 or email Detective Martin at gmartin@volusiasheriff.gov.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email