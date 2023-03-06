Volusia County deputies seek help IDing woman seen getting into stolen vehicle

Both car were reported stolen in late February, deputies said.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with car thefts in the area.

Both cars pictured above were reported stolen in late February.

Video from Feb. 20 shows the woman get out of one of the cars, before grabbing something from the other and getting in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle, which took off.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

If anyone can identify her, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call 386-668-3830 or email Detective Martin at gmartin@volusiasheriff.gov.

Detectives could use your help IDing this female subject.



Both cars pictured here had been reported stolen at the time of the video. Our unidentified female was seen in both of them.



If you can ID her, call us at 386-668-3830 or email Det. Martin at gmartin@volusiasheriff.gov pic.twitter.com/vWMmw0PBPL — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 6, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: