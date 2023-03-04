Miami man, 41, fatally struck while sitting in Volusia County roadway, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old man from Miami died late Friday after being struck by at least two vehicles on a Volusia County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The final crash occurred at 11:45 p.m. on County Road 15A near Oak Lane as the man sat upright in the northbound travel lane after already being struck, troopers said.

According to a crash report, a pickup truck being driven by a 62-year-old DeLand man struck the 41-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is still investigating.

No further details were given.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

