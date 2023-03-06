71º

Troopers investigating fatal crash on I-95 in Volusia County

Crash happened near mile marker 268

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County on Sunday evening.

According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8:36 p.m. near mile marker 268 in the southbound lanes.

The two left southbound lanes are blocked, FHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

