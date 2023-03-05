VIDEO: ‘Here’s a good way to get yourself killed:’ Motorcyclists flee deputies in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist faces charges after fleeing from deputies, later crashing into truck, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a group of motorcyclists “popping wheelies” on Old Dixie Highway.

Deputies said the group accelerated and fled at a high speeds, continued driving recklessly and passed vehicles across solid double lines.

When the group approached North Beach Street and West Granada Boulevard, they ignored a red light and continued to flee from deputies, according to the release.

Officials said during the chase, one of the drivers turned around and flipped off the deputies, and entered an intersection directly into the path of an oncoming truck.

[TRENDING: US-192 shut down in Osceola County as FHP investigates deadly crash | Drag queen pageant moved from Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando. Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider]

After crashing into the truck, deputies said Joshua Richardson, ran from the scene, but was quickly apprehended.

Richardson faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence and leaving the scene of a crash as well ac traffic citations for failure to stop at a red light and passing in a no passing zone.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: