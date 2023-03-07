81º

Crews assessing water main break in Longwood, will have to turn off water

Water main break is in front of neighborhood entrance

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Crews assess a water main break in Longwood. (City of Longwood)

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A water main break in Longwood is being assessed near Candyland Park, and crews will have to shut the water off in the area to make repairs.

The city tweeted that the main break is at the intersection of North Grant Street and Winding Oak Lane, at the entrance to a neighborhood, and across from Longwood Memorial Gardens and Candyland Park.

Crews said once the break is assessed, the water will be shut off so repairs to the main can be made, but they do not have a timeframe for that work.

The city said it will provide updates as they become available. No word of any traffic issues in the area.

