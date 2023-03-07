Crews assessing water main break in Longwood, will have to turn off water

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A water main break in Longwood is being assessed near Candyland Park, and crews will have to shut the water off in the area to make repairs.

The city tweeted that the main break is at the intersection of North Grant Street and Winding Oak Lane, at the entrance to a neighborhood, and across from Longwood Memorial Gardens and Candyland Park.

There is a main water break at the intersection of N. Grant Street and Winding Oak Lane, on the north side entrance. Once the break is assessed, we will turn the water off for the repairs. There is no time frame yet, but a notification will be sent with updates. pic.twitter.com/vtIp3C9Mvg — City of Longwood (@LongwoodFL) March 7, 2023

Crews said once the break is assessed, the water will be shut off so repairs to the main can be made, but they do not have a timeframe for that work.

The city said it will provide updates as they become available. No word of any traffic issues in the area.

