Police looking for suspect in DeLand bank robbery

DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department announced that detectives are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon.
At 1:41 p.m., police responded to the PNC Bank at 312 N. Woodland Blvd. after reports came in about a robbery, the department stated in a release.
The release shows that an unknown person had entered the bank and handed the teller a note, soon after leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported, but investigators released images from the surveillance video showing the person suspected in the robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the person seen on surveillance video is urged to contact Crimeline and submit a tip. To do so, click here.
