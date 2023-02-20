DeLand residents targeted in border patrol scam, police warn

DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving phone calls made by fake U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, according to a news release sent out by police on Monday.

Two residents from the city reported to police about being contacted by the scammers on Friday, Feb. 17, the release shows.

The release says that the scammers claimed to be border patrol agents and knew the residents’ personal information.

Officials also said the scammers mentioned during the phone call that the residents’ personal information was linked to a suspicious package in Texas.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the department, the scammers eventually attempted to get the residents to send the scammers money, but both residents instead hung up and reported the situation to police.

DeLand police said that although such scam calls can sound convincing and callers may know your personal information, it is best to not fall for the scam and to report the situation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: