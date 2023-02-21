82º

Man found dead in wooded area in DeLand, police say

Officers say they do not believe any foul play was involved

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: DeLand, Volusia County, Crime
DeLand police car. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DELAND, Fla. – DeLand police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found in the woods on Monday.

Officers said they responded to a call about a body found in the 2000 block of South Woodland Blvd.

The man was found in an area known to be “frequented by homeless individuals,” the department said.

Officers said they do not believe the death is suspicious.

