Man found dead in wooded area in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – DeLand police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found in the woods on Monday.

Officers said they responded to a call about a body found in the 2000 block of South Woodland Blvd.

The man was found in an area known to be “frequented by homeless individuals,” the department said.

Officers said they do not believe the death is suspicious.

