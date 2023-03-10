Woman shot to death in Orange County neighborhood

A woman in her 20s is shot to death in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot to death Thursday night in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Greenleaf Drive near Doncaster Road, off Forest City Road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, deputies said. Her name has not been released.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.

Check back for updates.

