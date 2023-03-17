Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally shooting girlfriend at Orange County apartments

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was sentenced to prison Friday for the fatal January 2022 shooting of his girlfriend at an Orange County apartment complex, court records show.

A judge sentenced Michael Necy, now 20, to 20 years in prison, with 439 days already served. Necy had faced a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Necy was arrested within days of 17-year-old Shanaya Charles’ fatal shooting at Castilian Apartments after deputies said they were told by an anonymous source that he was responsible.

According to an arrest affidavit, Necy initially told deputies he and Charles broke up due to her spending time with other men and said, “Who wants to share a [expletive] with the world?”

Once deputies told Necy they had been informed by residents in nearby units that an argument preceded the gunfire, Necy said he wanted to “start over again,” now telling a story about how Charles allegedly gave him the gun and mentioned a sensitive trigger before grabbing the firearm and making it go off while it was pointed at her. Necy added that he called 911 to report a girl had been shot, but nothing else.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

At 18 years old, Necy was booked at the Orange County jail without bond, facing a second-degree murder charge.

On Feb. 14, records show Necy submitted a plea form for a charge of manslaughter with a firearm, carrying with it a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: