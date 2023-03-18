State issues alert for baby and child missing out of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued early Saturday for a baby and a child missing out of Orlando who both may be in the company of two women and are considered endangered, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The children — 2-month-old Legend Forbes and 4-year-old Nasim Forbes, both boys — have been missing since Monday, an FDLE flyer states. They were last seen in the area of the 1100 block of West South Street in Orlando, according to the flyer.

Legend is 2 feet tall and weighs 15 pounds, is biracial and has light brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators described Nasim as Black, 4 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

The boys may be with Barbara Armstrong, 60, and Misty Brown, 40, investigators said. Armstrong is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes while Brown is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators noted Brown’s hair is believed to no longer be red, as it is pictured below.

Barbara Armstrong, 60, (left) and Misty Brown, 40 (right). Investigators noted that Brown's hair is believed to be black, no longer dyed red. (FDLE)

Orlando police officers met with a caller in reference to the missing children on Friday, according to a statement. The caller said that Legend and Nasim were taken by their biological mother from their foster mother on Monday, March 13, and were never returned.

Attempts were made to contact the biological mother, father and maternal grandmother at their respective last-known addresses, yet were met with negative results, police said in the statement.

Anyone with information on the boys’ whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE, the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

