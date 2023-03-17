Purple alert issued for missing endangered woman who left Melbourne hospital

Missing and endangered Deborah Kuhlman may be driving her Nissan Rogue.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Purple Alert has been issued for a woman who left a hospital Friday and didn’t return home, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Melbourne police said officers responded to Holmes Regional Medical Center around 1 a.m. Friday, where they were told that Deborah Kuhlman, 67, had left the hospital.

Kuhlman’s family is concerned she might be lost and doesn’t have her necessary medication.

Kuhlman was last known to be driving her gray 2021 Nissan Rogue with Florida tag BBR63 and a Cornell University license plate frame. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall with blond hair, hazel eyes, and she may be wearing glasses. She was last seen wearing camouflage pants, but officials do not know what color shirt she may be wearing.

If you see or know where Kuhlman may be, contact your local law enforcement agency.

A Purple Alert is issued to help locate adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.

