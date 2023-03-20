10 paw-mazing ways to celebrate National Puppy Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Energetic, small and full of playfulness. What’s not to love about puppies?

As March comes to a close, there’s no better way to end the month than with a celebration about a man’s best friend. National Puppy Day is on Thursday and there’s many ways to celebrate the puppy-ful holiday locally.

From adoption to bringing your puppy to a resort or spending a day at home, there’s something for everyone to celebrate the young canines.

Read the list below to explore the different ways to celebrate National Puppy Day throughout Central Florida.

1. Adopt a new furry friend at the Orange County Animal Services

If you’re looking for the newest addition to your family, visiting the Orange County Animal Services may put the odds in your favor.

The shelter receives about 50 animals a day, so the possibilities of finding a new pal are endless.

This local animal shelter has puppies up for adoption, along with chances to foster or participate in a two-week pet sleepover.

2. Adopt a new four-legged friend or donate to Lil Rascals Dog Rescue

The Lil Rascals Dog Rescue offers various ways to make sure puppies are receiving love this paw-liday.

The rescue center is completely run by volunteers and allows opportunities to adopt the animals.

The center has puppies up for adoption and donations can be made to help the rescue with veterinary care, food and shelter.

3. Donate food at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

This National Puppies Day you can lend a helping paw to puppies across Central Florida.

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, a local animal welfare agency, operates a pet food pantry to assist animals in need of a meal.

PAGO accepts both puppy and dog food making sure no animal in their care is left hungry. If you happen to have some extra kibble or cans of wet food, be sure to call PAGO.

4. Volunteer and foster a furbaby at the Brevard Humane Society

Adopting a dog can be a serious decision to make, however, the Brevard Humane Society has other ways for you to spend quality time alongside them.

The humane society accepts volunteers to assist with caring for dogs from walking to feeding. Volunteers can be as young as 10-years-old.

The facility also allows chances to foster puppies, which presents a way to spend time and give love to puppies in need of care.

5. Volunteer at Max’s Pet Connection

Volunteering at a local animal rescue can be another way to help support puppies on their special day.

If you are able to donate your time, the Lake County dog rescue Max’s Pet Connection has volunteer opportunities available for everyone.

From walking and comforting dogs or creating posters, this local rescue is calling for more help as they’ve experienced high numbers in dog rescues.

6. Book a stay at the Bass Pet Resort

Your puppy will thank you later when you book a stay at a pet resort.

The Bass Pet Resort allows your puppy to play outside with other pups and get both pampered and groomed at a pet spa. Your puppy will be having a paw-esome time swimming in pools and playing with dog toys.

Puppies over 6 months need to be spayed or neutered and completely vaccinated.

7. Dog 4 a Day with Pet Rescue by Judy

If you are unable to adopt or foster a puppy, there’s still a chance to spend time and give some extra love to them. The best part is, it’s completely free!

Pet Rescue by Judy offers a Dog 4 a Day program, in which anyone interested can spend the day with a puppy or a dog. Pickup for the four-legged animals is between 10-11 a.m. and drop off is no later than 4 p.m.

To participate in this program, you must be 18-years-old and submit an application.

8. View Canine Companions’ live puppy camera

If you find yourself unable to volunteer or foster a furry friend, don’t worry. There is another adorable and heartwarming way to celebrate puppies on their celebration day.

Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization training service dogs, offers a live puppy camera where anyone can watch the upcoming service dogs for over 10 hours.

The puppy camera goes live on Thursday, from 9-12 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Viewers have the chance to view puppies eat, play, sleep and learn more about their training.

9. Purchase a sweet from the Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming

From biscuits to cookies, a sweet from a dog bakery will have your puppy jumping with joy.

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming has a dog bakery, carrying treats and sweets of all kinds such as cookies, cakes and pastries.

The bakery also offers grooming services as well.

10. Personal time at home

To celebrate your puppy, there’s nothing better than spending quality time at home.

Going for a nice walk outside or playing a game of fetch is the perfect way to let your puppy get its energy out.

Purchasing a new toy, giving your puppy a belly or back rub and cuddles can be another great way to spend time and give affection to your pet.

