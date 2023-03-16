It’s not too late! 10 ideas for last-minute spring break plans

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Spring break is nearing its end and there are still so many exciting things to do while taking a break from school and other obligations.

On a budget? Make sure to check out these free activities as well that are just as thrilling!

Whether it’s going to a theme park or indulging in unique cuisine, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Read through the list below to see some of the exciting things you can do throughout Central Florida.

1. SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Sea Food Festival

The Seven Seas Food Festival transports you to Ireland with compelling food and soft music playing throughout the park. Guests can also enjoy a series of concerts that will be held with artists throughout different genres. The festival will be going on through March 19.

2. Rainbow Springs State Park

This park offers guests a range of experiences from tubing to bird watching. The spring is located in Marion County, boasting 1,000 acres of nature. Plan your next visit by clicking here.

3. “Once Upon a Spring” at Gaylord Palms

Gaylord Palms Resort welcomes back its “Once Upon a Spring” program that offers plenty of activities for families to take part in this spring break. From escape rooms to Easter egg hunts, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.

4. Museum of Illusions Orlando

Take a trip to Museum of Illusions Orlando where you will have the chance to walk through over 50 exhibits. Don’t believe everything you see while experiencing this mind-bending attraction. Make sure to place a reservation, as slots fill up fast.

5. LEGOLAND Florida Resort & Peppa Pig Theme Park

Take your little ones to the Peppa Pig Theme Park at Legoland to enjoy a fun-filled day with one of their favorite characters. There is plenty to do, from “Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure” to taking a break from the Florida sun and enjoying an episode of “Peppa Pig” in the cinema.

6. Putting Edge Experience

Enjoy a competitive game of glow-in-the-dark mini-golf with Putting Edge. Unlike other courses, this one engages all your senses with glow-in-the-dark images as well as unique sounds that will make you feel like you have transported into another universe.

7. Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Orlando Resort

From now ‘til April 14, transport yourself to the bayou with Universal Orlando as it celebrates Mardi Gras. Try the tastes of New Orleans with select dishes throughout the resort. Guests can also attend parades to grab beads as souvenirs from this experience.

8. Aquatica

Cool off from the hot Florida sun by taking a dip in the cool waters of Aquatica. Whether you relax in the lazy river or zip through water slides, this is a great way to enjoy the remainder of your spring break.

9. EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

See how spring has bloomed at the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival. Here, you can see your favorite Disney characters portrayed as beautiful topiaries. Foodies can also enjoy the return of “Garden Graze,” which gives guests the ability to try an array of foods with a pass.

10. The SpongeBob Musical at Orlando REP

Are you ready, kids? Take a dive under the sea with the Orlando REP to watch the SpongeBob Musical. See how SpongeBob saves Bikini Bottom through the power of optimism. This musical will be showing up until April 30. Click here to view times and prices.

