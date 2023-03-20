Lawsuit filed against SeaWorld, fireworks company in deadly Orlando warehouse explosion

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment and a fireworks company are some of the parties being sued by the family of one of the victims of a deadly explosion at a warehouse in south Orange County last December.

Four people died in the blast at the warehouse in the Taft area.

The family of victim Elizabeth Tiralongo filed the lawsuit against a number of companies, including Magic in the Sky Florida and Magic in the Sky, a fireworks company.

The suit claimed employees were not properly trained, the warehouse location was unlicensed and the smoke alarms did not work properly.

An Orange County commissioner in December learned the business that was holding the fireworks had permits to store furniture in the warehouse, not fireworks.

The lawsuit also claimed that SeaWorld, as a partner with the fireworks company, should have known about the working conditions in the warehouse and failed to take actions to minimize any risks. The suit accuses SeaWorld of negligence as a result.

“The defendant permitted, endorsed, and profited from unlicensed, unapproved, unpermitted business operations of its partners in a joint venture and did not ensure that its partners obtained proper licenses, approval, permitting for same,” the suit read.

We’ve contacted the defendants and the plaintiffs named in the suit for comment and are waiting to hear back.

