No joke: World Clown Association convention heading to Orlando

The World Clown Association is coming to Orlando on March 20-24.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grab your oversized shoes, pile into your little car and be ready to be on “clown nine” for this event coming to Central Florida.

The World Clown Association is headed to Orlando for its convention on March 20-24. The five-day event will be held at the Avanti Palms Resort and Convention Center located on International Drive.

The annual convention moves across the U.S. for three years then takes place in a region outside of the country in its fourth year, according to a news release. Some past oversees conventions have taken place in England. Malaysia, Scotland, Thailand and Canada.

Clowns from throughout the U.S. and 11 countries and will attend, with this year’s theme being, “A clown for every season.”

While here, they will be attending educational classes, participating in competitions – with some focusing on the caring clown and ministry clown with a humanitarian trip to the Orlando Rescue Mission, on Thursday, March 23.

“Through clowning you can change the world one person at a time. One of the areas I specialize in is the caring clown, entertaining at nursing homes, adult and children daycares, and hospitals. I also love ministry clowning by sharing a message through a skit or song,” said Louise Carnesale – also known as LuLU – the 2023 WCA Convention chair.

All competitions are open to the general public and are as follows:

March 21

Makeup competition 9 a.m.

Face Painting competition 1:30 p.m.

Balloons competition 3:30 p.m.

March 22

Group Skits competition 9 a.m.

Single Skit and Variety Act Competition 7 p.m.

March 23

Paradeability 10 a.m.

“There are many reasons people go into clowning, most of us get hooked because we love to bring smiles to people of all ages,” Carnesale said.

According to the release, “If not competing clowns will be attending jams, meetings and classes or socializing making lasting friendships.”

