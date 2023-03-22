Florida man arrested after slapping woman with slice of pizza, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old man faces domestic violence charges after deputies said he struck a woman in the face with a slice of pizza.

Deputies said they responded to a residence in Marion County on Friday, March 17, to a 911 hang-up call and possible domestic disturbance.

According to a probable cause affidavit, responding deputies made contact with Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso who said he had a verbal altercation with the victim.

Deputies said when they spoke to the victim, she told them she had been struck in the face with a slice of pizza after an altercation over disciplining.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The victim told deputies Alfonso became angry after she disciplined someone at the residence “on his bottom area.” She then advised deputies that Alfonso got in her face and pointed, but did not strike her at that time.

According to the affidavit, Alfonso then grabbed a slice of pizza and slapped the victim on the left side of her face with it.

Deputies said the victim had pizza sauce on the front of her shirt, the collar of her shirt, and on the back of her shirt. She also had pizza remnants in her hair and ear area, according to the report. Deputies also noticed pizza sauce on the walls and ceiling of the interior of the residence, according to the report.

Alfonso told deputies that he threw the slice of pizza at the victim, but did not strike her with his hands.

He was placed under arrest for simple battery domestic violence and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: