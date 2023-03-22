79º

FHP seeking information in Marion County hit-and-run that seriously injured moped driver

Crash happened on US-441 in the area of Southeast 73rd Street

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FHP seeks information in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a man driving a moped. (Florida Highway Patrol)

MARION CIOUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Ocala man driving a moped was seriously injured in a hit-and-run cash in Marion County early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving the moped on U.S. Highway 441 around 12:14 a.m. in the area of Southeast 73rd Street when he was struck by a black 2014 Cadillac sedan.

According to a crash report, the driver of the Cadillac left the scene and troopers are actively looking for them.

Troopers are looking for the driver of this 2014 black Cadillac sedan involved in a hit-and-run in Marion County. (Florida Highway Patrol)

The FHP said it is seeking information about any person who rendered first aid to victim that may have know anything about the driver of the sedan.

This crash is still under investigation and if anyone has any information on the traffic crash or who the driver of the Cadillac may be, please call FHP at *347 or Trooper Ball at 850-943-9055.

