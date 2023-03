OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez on Thursday is set to provide an update on the number of drug overdoses and deaths in 2022.

Lopez will be highlighting issues the sheriff’s office has been seeing with drug traffickers returning to the community.

The news conference is set to start at 3 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

