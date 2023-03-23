Volusia deputies search for missing Deltona teen

Adrian Acevedo left home on March 17 and hasn’t returned, deputies said in a tweet on Thursday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Deltona teen who left home nearly a week ago.

Adrian Acevedo left home on March 17 and hasn’t returned, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet on Thursday.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 386-248-1777.

