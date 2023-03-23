74º

Local News

Volusia deputies search for missing Deltona teen

Adrian Acevedo left home on March 17 and did not return, deputies say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Missing Person, Deltona
Adrian Acevedo left home on March 17 and hasn’t returned, deputies said in a tweet on Thursday. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Deltona teen who left home nearly a week ago.

Adrian Acevedo left home on March 17 and hasn’t returned, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet on Thursday.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 386-248-1777.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email