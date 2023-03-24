Brevard pediatric care center investigated in child’s death, Medicaid fraud

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two days after Orlando police seized evidence in a Medicaid fraud investigation, authorities in Brevard County shared its report about a death investigation at Angels On Earth, an extended pediatric care’s location in Suntree, near Melbourne.

On Nov. 30, a case report read the sheriff’s office responded to an injured or ill 13-year-old male. The report continued that as the teen — identified as Tarionn Hanner — was loaded into an ambulance, fire crews found a glove in his mouth.

In relation to the fraud investigation, Angels on Earth administrator Carlos Cabrera was arrested Wednesday.

The state alleges Cabrera stole more than $400,000 while he ran the company by submitting false claims and overbilling families for his own financial gain.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Before Cabrera’s arrest, Angels On Earth announced it was closing all locations because two of its family members were hospitalized.

“There are rumors circulating that have nothing to do with our unfortunate reality,” a statement reads.

“We are hoping to reopen as soon as possible,” it continued in part.

Sad to hear about the closings, Jani Brinas was trying to get her son’s belongings Friday.

“As far as I am concerned, I’ve never had a problem with them,” the parent said. “They go above and beyond for these kids.”

The medical examiner’s office said it’s still working on Hanner’s autopsy report.

The sheriff’s office said it’s waiting for those findings.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing, and the family announced plans to hold a news conference in the parking lot of the Suntree location on Thursday, March 30.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: