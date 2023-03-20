Extended pediatric care facility temporarily closes Central Florida locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pediatric care facility for special needs children with locations across Central Florida has temporarily suspended operations following the hospitalization of two immediate family members.

Angels on Earth Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care temporarily shut down its locations in Orlando, Melbourne, Haines City and Lakeland and hopes to reopen them as soon as possible, but no date has been set, officials said.

According to a spokesperson for the family-owned and operated business, the owners decided to temporarily close the offices “given the devastating circumstances.”

They released a statement to News 6 in response to rumors circulating about the health care facility’s closure.

“There are rumors circulating that have nothing to do with our unfortunate reality. We are hoping to reopen as soon as possible, and a date can’t be said for certain since it involves health issues. We have notified patients’ case workers of the temporary closure, and they will be assisting parents in finding alternatives for care. We love what we do, we love our patients, and we appreciate the support we are receiving from many families and hope to see brighter days soon. Thanks,” the Angels on Earth spokesperson said in part.

The spokesperson said one family member remains hospitalized while the other has been discharged.

