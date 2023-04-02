18 children among 4 families displaced in fire at Ocala apartment complex

OCALA, Fla. – Four families are now homeless after a fire at an Ocala apartment complex rendered their units uninhabitable Saturday night, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Crews responded around 7:49 p.m. to The Morgan at Ocala, located along SW 27th Avenue, a news release states. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames from the front and rear of a second-story unit in building 400, calling for more assistance and dividing the scene into two sectors — front and back — for a more coordinated attack.

One crew had water on the fire within two minutes and others were clearing neighborhood units — one in which two entrapped minors were believed to be — while a hose line was stretched toward the rear of the burning structure and a second water source was secured. The fire was knocked down by 8:02 p.m. and did not compromise the structural integrity of the complex’s roof, according to the release.

18 children among 4 families displaced in Ocala apartment fire, city says (City of Ocala)

The cause of the fire was not known at the time of this writing.

Four units — the second-story unit of focus, two units beneath it and one beside it — were deemed uninhabitable due to the fire, smoke and water damage, the release states. Four adults and 18 children were left without homes as a result, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Help for the four families impacted by the fire has since been requested of the American Red Cross, the release states.

Ocala firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Ocala Police Department, Ocala Electric Utility, Marion County Fire Rescue, a building inspector and a chaplain.

