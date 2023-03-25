88º

LIVE

Local News

International Drive hotel evacuated due to balcony fire, Orange County Fire Rescue says

There are no reports of injuries

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Fire
Orange County Fire Rescue (File) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A hotel on International Drive in Orange County was evacuated on Saturday as crews responded to a fire on a 14th-floor balcony.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, they responded to the hotel located at 9801 International Drive for a fire in a planter box on the balcony.

The hotel was evacuated while crews “ventilate smoke from the structure,” OCFR said in a tweet.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

OCFR posted an update at 4:56 p.m. that said the fire is out and that smoke was removed from all floors.

They did not say if guests were allowed back into the hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email