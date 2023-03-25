International Drive hotel evacuated due to balcony fire, Orange County Fire Rescue says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A hotel on International Drive in Orange County was evacuated on Saturday as crews responded to a fire on a 14th-floor balcony.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, they responded to the hotel located at 9801 International Drive for a fire in a planter box on the balcony.

The hotel was evacuated while crews “ventilate smoke from the structure,” OCFR said in a tweet.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

#UPDATE The fire has been reported to be out and smoke removed from all floors. No injuries reported. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 25, 2023

OCFR posted an update at 4:56 p.m. that said the fire is out and that smoke was removed from all floors.

They did not say if guests were allowed back into the hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

