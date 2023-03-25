2nd lawsuit filed against SeaWorld, fireworks company in deadly Orange County warehouse fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – A second lawsuit has been filed against SeaWorld Entertainment, a fireworks company and other parties by the family of one of the victims of a deadly explosion and fire at a warehouse in Orange County last December.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of Landon Bourland’s family. Bourland and three others died in the massive fire at Magic in the Sky, a fireworks company located on Central Florida Parkway.

Named in the suit are Magic in the Sky, SeaWorld Entertainment, Magic in the Sky Florida, Jacob J. Dell Productions, Nathan’s Properties, French Furniture Orlando, Continental Property and Precocious Pyrotechnics.

The lawsuit claimed that SeaWorld, as a partner with the fireworks company, should have known about the working conditions in the warehouse and failed to take actions to minimize any risks. The suit accuses SeaWorld of negligence as a result, saying in part, “Defendant, SEAWORLD, had a duty to the public, including Landon Bourland, to ensure that any and all joint venture partners related to Defendant, SEAWORLD’s, pyrotechnics and fireworks shows, would conduct their business operations in areasonably safe manner.”

The suit also alleges that Magic in the Sky “intentionally recruited and hired young adults with little or no experience in commercial pyrotechnics or fireworks.”

Last week, the family of victim Elizabeth Tiralongo filed a lawsuit against a number of companies, including Magic in the Sky Florida and Magic in the Sky.

The warehouse fire and explosion are still under investigation at this time.

