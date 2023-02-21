Sole survivor of Orange County warehouse fireworks explosion home from hospital, family says

ORLANDO, Fla. – The sole survivor of the December explosion and fire at a fireworks warehouse in Orange County has gone home from the hospital.

The father of Lindsey Tallafuss says the woman has been discharged from Orlando Regional Medical Center. He says she still has a long way to go in terms of recovery, but coming home is a big step, and he thanked the team at ORMC for keeping her alive.

Tallafuss, 27, was at the Magic in the Sky fireworks company off Central Florida Parkway on Dec. 1 when the explosion happened, sparking the large fire at the warehouse. Five people were rescued that night, but Tallafuss was the only one to survive.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her friends, Tallafuss suffered burns on 62% of her body. She had to be put on dialysis and into a coma to help her heal.

[TRENDING: 85-year-old attacked, killed by alligator in Florida while walking dog | Woman in motorized scooter spotted along I-4 in downtown Orlando | The berry-interesting history behind the Florida Strawberry Festival | Become a News 6 Insider]

[WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE]

Last week on the GoFundMe page, the family said Lindsey was walking and talking.

Tallafuss’s father called her recovery a miracle.

“I wasn’t a spiritual person before, but now I am,” he said.

Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe says the company did not have a permit to store fireworks in the warehouse. Online records show the warehouse had a permit to store furniture, and there was a request for a pool supply permit.

News 6 has reached out to get an update on the investigation into the fire. We are waiting to hear back.

[WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: