Deltona teen accused of straddling, repeatedly punching dog in face

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old in Deltona was arrested after he was seen on a security camera beating his dog, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that on March 14, the camera caught the teen going into a neighbor’s yard on Covington Drive to get back his dog after it ran away.

The video shows the teen picking the dog up by its neck, carrying it back toward his house, lifting it in the air and then slamming it to the ground, deputies said.

The teen was then seen straddling the dog before he began punching it in the face and head repeatedly, the sheriff’s office noted in a release. Deputies said he then grabbed the dog’s head and slammed it into the ground several times.

The release shows that the security camera also recorded audio of the dog yelping during the incident.

The teen was arrested Monday after deputies were made aware of the case by Deltona Animal Control, which received video of the incident from a concerned resident over the weekend, deputies said.

According to VCSO, the teen’s grandmother explained that she saw what happened and said that she told her grandson to stop hurting the dog. She added that she disciplined her grandson after the incident, deputies said.

Deltona Animal Control took custody of the dog and took it to a local animal hospital for an examination, the release says.

The teen faces a charge of aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies said that following his processing, he was released to his grandmother’s custody by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

