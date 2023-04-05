81º

LIVE

Local News

Human remains found inside tent in Port Orange woods, deputies say

Skeletal remains discovered near 6118 S. Ridgewood Ave. on Wednesday

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Port Orange
Volusia County Sheriff's Office (WKMG 2021)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A work crew discovered human remains inside a tent in the woods in Port Orange on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Deputies said the crew discovered the skeletal remains around 12:30 p.m. in the woods off 6118 S. Ridgewood Ave.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are currently working to identify the person.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email