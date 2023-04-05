Human remains found inside tent in Port Orange woods, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A work crew discovered human remains inside a tent in the woods in Port Orange on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Deputies said the crew discovered the skeletal remains around 12:30 p.m. in the woods off 6118 S. Ridgewood Ave.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are currently working to identify the person.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

Around 12:30 p.m. today, a work crew came across some tents in the woods off 6118 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange. Skeletal remains of an unidentified person were found inside one of the tents. Deputies and detectives responded and will be working to ID the deceased. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 5, 2023

