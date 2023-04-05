Lake Howell High School students, faculty briefly evacuated over small fire in girls restroom

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake Howell High School students and faculty were briefly evacuated Wednesday due to a small fire in one of the girls restrooms on campus, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

District officials said in a message to parents that the students and staff were moved to a designated safe area of campus and fire officials are clearing the building before regular schedules can resume.

The fire was “small and quickly contained,” according to a spokesperson with the district.

“All students and staff are safe and we expect to be underway with our typical schedule soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the message reads.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

