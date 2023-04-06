92-year-old Orlando woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing, endangered

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 92-year-old Orlando woman was reported as missing and endangered on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman — identified as Irma Rivera — was last seen on Wednesday around 12:41 a.m. after walking from her home off of Wingo Street, near East Colonial Drive and North Semoran Boulevard.

At the time, Rivera was in a white shirt, purple pants and pink sandals, deputies said. They added that Rivera also uses a black-and-red walker with four wheels.

There is added concern for her well-being because she suffers from Alzheimer’s, the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

MISSING ENDANGERED: Irma Rivera, 92 - last seen 12:41 AM on 4/5 walking from her home off of Wingo Street (near E. Colonial & N. Semoran). She was in a white shirt, purple pants & pink sandals. There's concern for her well-being as she has Alzheimer's. Any info? Call 407-836-4357 pic.twitter.com/FCywW9yb9K — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 5, 2023

Anyone with information on Rivera’s whereabouts is urged to contact the department at 407-836-4357.

