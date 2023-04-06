76º

92-year-old Orlando woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing, endangered

Irma Rivera last seen leaving her home early Wednesday morning, deputies said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Irma Rivera, 92 (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 92-year-old Orlando woman was reported as missing and endangered on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman — identified as Irma Rivera — was last seen on Wednesday around 12:41 a.m. after walking from her home off of Wingo Street, near East Colonial Drive and North Semoran Boulevard.

At the time, Rivera was in a white shirt, purple pants and pink sandals, deputies said. They added that Rivera also uses a black-and-red walker with four wheels.

There is added concern for her well-being because she suffers from Alzheimer’s, the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

Anyone with information on Rivera’s whereabouts is urged to contact the department at 407-836-4357.

