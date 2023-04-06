Ocala to host ‘School of the Soldier’ with live cannon firings

OCALA, Fla. – The City of Ocala is set to host an event later this month that provides an in-depth look at how soldiers lived during the Seminole Wars, according to a release by city officials.

The event, titled “School of the Soldier,” will allow guests to learn how to make hardtack, run military drills and explore how artillery worked during the time period, the release shows.

City officials said that artillery volunteers will conduct live cannon and black-powder rifle firings. They warned that nearby residents might hear a series of rounds fired multiple times throughout the day as the event proceeds.

According to city officials, the event is free to the public, and registration is not required.

“School of the Soldier” is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Fort King National Historic Landmark. For more information, visit the city’s website here.

For additional information about the history of the Seminole Wars, visit Seminole County’s website here.

