Naked, greased-up Florida man accused of breaking into 2 homes, jumping in pool

Blake Tokman is accused of breaking into two homes. Body-worn camera shows a deputy chasing the suspect down, who was naked.

DeBARY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning in DeBary after he allegedly broke into two homes, then tried to evade deputies by jumping in a swimming pool and onto a trampoline, all while naked, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies said they responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a burglary at a home on Highbanks Road and encountered the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Blake Tokman. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Tokman smashed out a window to break into one home, then left and broke into another house.

Deputies said they encountered Tokman at the second house. Body-worn camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows Tokman running from the deputy, jumping in a pool, then climbing out of the pool and jumping onto a trampoline.

The sheriff’s office said it took four deputies to get custody of Tokman, who kicked or hit the deputies. One of the deputies was cut on the arm, officials said.

In addition to being naked, the sheriff’s office said Tokman was covered in wheel-bearing grease, peppermint oil and blood. They believe he may have been under the influence of an unknown substance or substances. They said it took three medical professionals to secure him on a stretcher for evaluation and treatment.

Tokman faces charges of two counts of occupied burglary, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence.

