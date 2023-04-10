71º

2 found dead after hostage situation in Polk County

Deputies responded to home in Lake Wales

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Polk County, Crime, Lake Wales
Police lights generic

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Lake Wales home early Monday after a hostage situation, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said one of the men found dead was the stepson of the suspect, whose name has not been released.

It is unclear how the men died.

The sheriff’s office said the hostage situation occurred along Lindsay Place and Tartan Loop, but details of the incident have not been released.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Lake Wales police Chief Chris Velasquez will provide an update at 10 a.m. News 6 will stream the news conference live.

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

