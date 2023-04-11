Melbourne’s King Center announces 2023-24 season lineup

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is set to perform at the King Center in Melbourne as part of the venue's 2023-2024 season.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The King Center in Melbourne announced its lineup for the 2023-2024 season, which features several Broadway classics.

You’ll find the lineup in order of appearance below:

MEAN GIRLS

To kick things off, the venue is scheduled to host Mean Girls from Dec. 11-12 at the end of this year.

The musical, written by Tina Fey and composed by Jeff Richmond, follows the story of Cady Heron, who is forced to move from her childhood home on the African savannah to the strange new world of suburban Illinois.

“This naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.” King Center for the Performing Arts

THE CHER SHOW

Bringing in the new year is The Cher Show, set to play Jan. 16-17 in 2024.

The musical — which earned two Tony Awards — tells the story of the eponymous artist, consisting of 35 smash hits spanning across her decades-long career.

“Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony-Award winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.” King Center for the Performing Arts

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

Next on the list is The Simon & Garfunkel Story, which will make a stop in Central Florida from Feb. 13-14 in 2024 as part of its tour in North America.

As one might expect, the “immersive concert-style theater show” tells the story of the journey shared by musical artists Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

“It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous ‘The Concert in Central Park’ reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.” King Center for the Performing Arts

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

To cap off the season, the King Center will host Jesus Christ Superstar from March 11-12 in 2024.

The musical is celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and the production is expected to pay tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a “modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.”

“Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him,’ ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar.’” King Center for the Performing Arts

For more information on the upcoming musical season or to purchase tickets, visit the King Center’s website here.

