Paint the town red: Melbourne Art Festival returns for 38th year

MELBOURNE, FLa. – Get your art rate up at the 2023 Melbourne Art Festival, returning for its 38th year at Wickham Park.

Held on the fourth weekend in April, the event will feature over 200 fine art and jewelry booths, live music, food and more.

According to the festival’s website, it is ranked 80th of outdoor fine art shows in the nation by Sunshine Artist and is designated as a Top 20 Event by the Southeastern Tourism Society.

Art lovers can also become a VIP patron and enjoy perks like VIP parking, access to an exclusive artist reception and free drinks.

Scholarships to help qualifying Brevard County students in the arts are funded by the Melbourne Art Festival Scholarship Art Auction. According to the website, the festival has contributed over $95,000 to students, teachers and visual programs in local schools.

The festival runs 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on April 22-23

The 38th Melbourne Art Festival is 9-5 April 22 & 23 at Wickham Park in Melbourne. The Melbourne Art Festival features FREE parking, admission, kid friendly art activities, and live music on the Lexus Stage.



