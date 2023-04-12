How to celebrate Earth Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Earth Day 2023 falls on Saturday, April 22, but there are several events on various days across Central Florida that will allow you to participate in celebrating and investing in our planet.

According to National Geographic, environmental activism in the ‘60s inspired Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson to create a day to unite the movement and cause of the environmental movement.

By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency was created, and by 1990, Earth Day was celebrated in more than 140 countries around the world.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Audubon Center for Birds of Prey Earth Day Celebration

A very special party for the plantet for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be bird meet-and-greets and extra family fun, all included in regular admission or with your annual pass.

Brevard Zoo’s Party for the Planet

Celebrate Earth Day at the Brevard Zoo on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Learn about Florida’s native plants and pollinators throughout the zoo with games, fun activities and flower-themed enrichment for the animals. The event is included with general Zoo admission.

Casselberry Earth Fest

This festival will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Lake Concord Park.

There will be a free tree giveaway, planting workshops, recycled art show, cigar box music festival, butterfly releases, fun kids activities and more.

Central Florida Earth Day

Held by the Vegetarians of Central Florida, this event takes place Saturday, April 22 at Lake Eola Park from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Billed as the largest and longest-running Earth Day festival in Central Florida, the free event promises presentations, food preparation demonstrations, environmental education, Earth kids zone, vegan food, an artist corner, music and more.

Earth Day at the Art and History Museums Maitland

The free family day event is Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.. Space and supplies are limited, so you need to reserve a spot in advance.

Participants will have the chance to experiment with printmaking while making eco-inspired tote bags from all kinds of recycled materials, face painting and complimentary admission to all the main campus museum attractions.

Earth Day Cleanup and Celebration

This green event is Saturday, April 22 at Lake Hiawatha Preserve in Clermont and features a morning lake cleanup and Earth Day Festival.

The cleanup is 7:30-10:30 a.m., and the festival is 10 a.m. until noon.

Lake Nona’s Earth Day Music Festival

The Nonaroo Earth Day Music Festival is a one-day event held at the open air field adjacent to the Lake Nona Wave Hotel from 4-10 p.m.

Tickets range from $35-70 and features Daya, John K and local Orlando artists.

Maitland Free Tree Giveaway

The city will give away 50 free trees to residents on a first-come-first-served basis at the event on Sunday, April 30 from 9-10:30 a.m.

The trees include 30-gallon varieties of live oaks, Shumard oaks, crape myrtles, magnolias and bald cypress. Each tree was hand-picked by the city’s certified arborist.

Mount Dora Earth Day Festival

Celebrate the Earth with live music, exhibits, craft and plant vendors, yoga, educational workshops and much more at this free event at Donnelly Park on Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m.

Event proceeds go toward purchasing and planting trees locally.

Oakland Nature Preserve’s Earth Day Celebration

Celebrate Mother Earth and find connection in the nature inspired Oakland Nature Preserve during this free event on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be family activities at the Log Cabin and kids can enjoy crafts, animal interactions, a scavenger hunt, and more.

Oakland Nature Preserve is a 128-acre preserve offering environmental education and ecotourism activities for visitors of all ages.

Orange County Adopt-A-Tree Giveaway

This event runs February through November and allows Orange County Residents an opportunity to expand their landscape by giving away or adopting trees.

The next opportunity is Saturday, April 29 at the UF/ISAF Extension Orange County from 8 a.m. until noon.

Trees are available to Orange County residents on a first come, first served basis.

St. Cloud Earth Day Celebration

This year’s celebration will take place at Veterans Memorial Library on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The free event will feature eco-friendly classes, paper shredding trucks, environmental exhibitors, face painting, battery recycling, local vendors, and kids activities.

Winter Garden Earth Day Events

The city commemorates Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 at 8:30 a.m. with a heritage trees guided walking tour through historic downtown.

There will also be a plastic bag exchange from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the farmers market where you can trade in your plastic bags for a reusable bag.

Children can make a recycled art project at the Arts in April tent from 9 a.m. until noon using everyday materials recycled from home.

Ward and Wellbeing Earth Day Block Party

The party gets started with the Run for the Trees at 7:30 a.m. at Ward Park on Saturday, April 22 with the rest of the activities running from 8-11:30 a.m. All finishers of the run/walk receive a young tree.

There will be vendors, children’s activities, electric cars on display, family-friendly art projects, a wild animal meet-n-greet and more.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: